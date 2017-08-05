VIDEO: Paving Project in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A large paving project in Louisville is a little more than 60% complete.

Every street in the path of the 2014 E4 tornado has been paved.

Money for the improvements came from the government after the twister.

Mayor Will Hill says 60 streets were included in the original plans and the town is exceeding what it started out to accomplish.

A scattering streets are now finishing up the paving portion of the plan.

Striping will be done next and everything should be wrapped up in the next two months.

Hill says workers are moving quickly but asks that drivers remain patient.

Crews are working around industry needs and the upcoming school bus traffic.

New traffic signals are also in the works in the next few weeks.