VIDEO: Process Serving

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Another big part of Circuit Court is serving people to be there.

Sergeant Mike Lollar works for the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department’s Civil Process Division.

He issues all of the civil process and criminal subpoenas for Circuit Court throughout the city and county.

Lollar has already issued all of the subpoenas for this upcoming Circuit Court term.

“Usually, in a court term in varies whether you have a three week term or a four week term, but I have served as many as 250 to 300 subpoenas in a court term, including grand jury subpoenas,” says Lollar.

Lollar says he has served 65 subpoenas in one day before.

If someone fails to appear in court, then the judge can order a bench warrant and other consequences.