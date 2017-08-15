Video: Public Forum Allows Questions, Concerns To Be Raised About Proposed Law Enforcement Complex

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Taxpayers in Lee County had their chance to hear about plans for a proposed Law Enforcement Complex. They were also able to ask questions and voice concerns.

Most of those who spoke during the two hour forum said they understood the need for a new Law Enforcement Complex. The current facility is always at capacity, and the building is in disrepair.

Still, some were apprehensive about the estimated $51,000,000 price tag and the tax hike that would be needed to fund the project. That would add about $50 extra tax for each $100,000 of residential property value.

“Our cost of health insurance goes up, our house insurance, groceries, cost of living in general and when you add it all together it impacts people on fixed incomes,” said Tupelo Resident Rita Buse.

Others said the extra tax is necessary, to give employees a safe work environment, insure there is adequate space for inmates and also to avoid early release of inmates. Right now, all cities and towns in the County send their inmates to the Lee County Jail. None of the municipalities have space to house inmates.

“The alternative is scary, because that means you have to let prisoners go quicker than they should be and they are back on the streets doing same things they did before to end up in the jail,” said Saltillo Mayor Rex Smith.

Longtime State Representative Steve Holland said recent cuts to the mental health budget mean more patients are being placed in jails. He said the need is urgent.

“You might as well accept reality, crime is not going to go away, I wish it would go down. You don’t want your taxes raised, I don’t either, but you’ve got to have a jail,” said Rep. Holland.

Supervisors will vote Monday morning whether to move ahead with the concept, that is expected to pass. Architects will then come up with plans and there will be a bottom line cost for the project . supervisors will then decide whether to issue bonds themselves or call for a referendum.

Plans call for the current jail to be demolished, and the new facility would be built on the same site, with room for future growth.