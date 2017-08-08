Video: Public Hearing Set For Input On Plans For New Lee County Jail

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – On Tuesday morning, Sheriff Jim Johnson invited mayors and officials from all cities and towns in the county to a public hearing next week focusing on plans for a new jail.

“It certainly affects all the municipalities because we house their prisoners,” Sheriff Johnson said.

It has been that way since the 200 bed Lee County Jail opened 20 years ago, and was at capacity from day one.

Plans call for a 600 bed jail, sheriff’;s offices, justice court , morgue and possibly a crime lab. The price tag comes in at $51 million. The new facility would be built to the north of the current jail, with room for expansion.

Sheriff Johnson says a new facility would not only solve the overcrowding issue, but would also mean a safer work environment for his employees.

“When we recruit people to come down here to come to work, I challenge anybody in the general public, come down here and see if you would want to come here and work in conditions we have to day, as far as jail staff we have a large turnover there because of the conditions they have to work in,” he said.

After next week’s public hearing, Supervisors are expected to vote on the issue. They could either vote to start right away, or call for a referendum. Construction is estimated to take about two years.

“Any more delaying of that could be very detrimental, number one, not only to safety of everyone, but the price tag,” the sheriff said.

That public hearing is set for next Tuesday evening at the Lee County Justice Center.

And supervisors could vote on the project during their August 21st meeting.