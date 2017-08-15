VIDEO: Raising Awareness About Opioid Abuse

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- State leaders and law enforcement agencies are teaming up to spread the word about opioid abuse.

Columbus was the latest stop for a series of town hall meetings on the issue.

Within the past four years there have been nearly 500 opioid related deaths.

State leaders think one reason behind the alarming number is easy access.

Now, they’re working hard to educate the public and increase awareness.

“President Trump recently came out and said there are 142 people per day dying from opioid overdose deaths in the United States. Now that’s in the United States, but that’s 52,000 people a year. That’s more than car crashes and gun violence together, so this is a huge epidemic and a pandemic, and something that we’ve got to get a hold off,” said Michael Jordan, of the Mississippi Department of Mental Health.

There are treatment centers all throughout the state for those who are battling this addiction, however, state leaders said finding funding for these programs is becoming a problem.