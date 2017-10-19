VIDEO: Regional Classic Car Club Visits Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Welcome back, they’re not the fastest cars but at close to ninety years old they still get around.

The Central Alabama Model A Ford Club pays a visit to the Tupelo Auto Museum.

The name may read Central Alabama, but this club has members from 20 different states, all preserving our nation’s automotive history.

“We are an organization of Model A’s 1928-31, and we preserve them and bring them back to their natural state,” said Club Chairman, Paul Majerick.

For several hours, the parking lot of the Tupelo Auto Museum was lined with Model A’s bearing one of the country’s most iconic logos.

The museum is one of the stops in the Model A Club’s “Sweet Home Alabama Tour.”

“This automobile museum is absolutely great. A lot of our members are into old cars, so it fits in with what we’re doing,” said Majerick.

Club members see the value in preserving our nation’s automotive history.

“You know, Ford… the quality of what we had back in those years, the metal in the fenders, engines so simple to work on. It really is a work of art,” said Majerick.

That interest in automotive history has been on of the reasons the club’s numbers has grown to over one hundred and forty.

“That’s actually a way that we get a lot of our members. They’ll see us out riding and having a good time, and they’ll say ‘Hey. How can I get involved in this,'” said club member, David Miller.

The restoration process can be long, but the long-term reward is worth it.

“The beauty of the whole thing is we get together, we tour, we have fun, we have a social event, and we like to talk to people about cars,” said Miller.

“You’re filling up with gas, everybody comes up and talks with you, and they say their grandfather had one just like it. It’s a good conversation piece,” said Majerick.

The Model A Club was headed for Lawrence County, TN and will finish their tour where it began on Wednesday, in Tuscumbia, Alabama.