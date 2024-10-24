Video released of a man allegedly exposing himself in Eupora

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Video of a man allegedly exposing himself in Eupora has law enforcement investigating.

When contacted Webster County Sheriff David Gore told WCBI he could not comment on an ongoing investigation.

Viewers reached out to WCBI about the video. It’s unclear when the reported incident happened.

Many people recognized the location where the man was seated as being near a daycare.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates from law enforcement as they are released.

