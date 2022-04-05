Video released of Columbus PD appearing to throw handcuffed suspect

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – New video tonight of a Columbus police officer appearing to throw a handcuffed suspect to the ground.

Now, the city council will discuss what happened.

Through a public records request, WCBI obtained body camera video of a March 19th incident on Waverley Ferry Road.

Police were there to arrest an erratic acting man.

He was eventually pushed to the ground and came up with a bloody face. He was later cleared to go to jail by EMS.

As officers were walking George Beard, Jr. to their patrol car, he called one of the officers a racial slur.

That officer pushed the man to the ground in handcuffs and appeared to kick him before being restrained.

In the video, the officer is identified as Jaylan Berry.

Beard was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

The city council is expected to review this footage tonight in an executive session and make a determination about whether the officer should be disciplined.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more updates as they become available.