Video: Residents Discuss Concerns In East Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A community meeting was held tonight in Columbus for people living on the east side of town to talk about their concerns.

Ward 2 Councilman Joseph Mickens, Police Chief Oscar Lewis and other officers were there to hear residents out.

Neighborhood patrols were what many folks had concerns on and asked for more patrolling in the residential areas.

Another topic of discussion was dangerous intersections.

Chief Lewis says the department wants residents know that police are listening.

“We just need to find out what’s going on in our communities and be more proactive as law enforcement and that’s why I believe it is a great idea to get together,” said Chief Lewis.

Officers also used the meeting as a way to help bridge the gap and let people get to know the officers behind the badges.