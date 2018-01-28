Video: Road Woes Continue For Rebels In Austin

AUSTIN, TX (WCBI/Ole Miss Athletics) – Despite impressive performances by Dominik Olejniczak and Deandre Burnett, Ole Miss could not slow down Texas giant Mohamed Bamba in an 85-72 road loss to the Longhorns in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Matched up with UT’s heralded freshman, Olejniczak answered the challenge early, connecting on his first five shots and finished the game with a season-high 16 points. However, the sophomore center was limited to just two points in the second half.

Burnett notched his second-straight 20-point outing with 21 to lead Ole Miss (11-10), who lost to Texas for just the second time in seven all-time meetings and first encounter since 1937. No other Rebel was in double figures.

Bamba paced Texas (14-7) with 25 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks. His pressure on the Rebel frontcourt forced Bruce Stevens and Justas Furmanavicius into foul trouble, and both fouled out with more than six minutes left in the game.

After the teams traded leads over the first seven minutes of the game, the Longhorns went on a 9-0 run to earn a 10-point advantage. UT took a 45-36 edge into halftime.

The Rebels pulled within six points twice early in the second half but could get no closer. With just more than 14 minutes left in the game, Texas began a 7-0 run to go ahead 60-45. UT led by as much as 18.

Ole Miss hosts the #19 Auburn Tigers in Oxford, Tuesday, January 30th, at 8 PM (CT).