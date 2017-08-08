VIDEO: Senator Wicker Discusses National Issues With Local Crowd

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There are a lot of questions revolving around Washington these days.

We stuck with three for Senator Wicker.

The first is about what affects many people in this area, the healthcare reform.

“Insurance rates have gone up 200% or more, close to that in Mississippi, for people who are on the exchanges, and there’s no competition, there’s no choice, and the choices that have been there are getting less and less,” said Wicker.

The President’s promise to repeal Obamacare has gone unfulfilled so far. Wicker says he thinks one tweak will get approval on both sides of the aisle.

“I think we need to make it more market-based, more competition based, and have more choices for Americans,” said Wicker.

The next question was about something a little more concerning, North Korea.

“When you look at North Korea and their unstable leadership and their determination to get a nuclear bomb and to be able to deliver it to the continental United States, yes, we have to worry,” said Wicker.

The Senator says North Korea’s growing nuclear threat is a prime reason he is pushing a bill setting a minimum fleet size for the Navy.

“Our navy people have said we need 355 ship at a minimum. That’s the requirement. What my Ships Bill does is actually make it the policy of the United States of America. That has passed the committee in the Senate; it’s passed the full House of Representatives,” said Wicker.

Wicker says he knows the President is a lightning rod for criticism but points to the pocketbooks of Americans as one early indicator of success.

“I noticed there was a poll, it was a CBS poll that i saw this morning. It said 69% of Americans think the economy is good, and the majority of those polled approve of President Trump’s handling of the economy,” said Wicker.

With the economy on the rise, Wicker has found some positives in this controversial presidential administration.

“I think there’s a lot to be said for the new leadership in Washington, and that includes what we’ve done in Congress in repealing 14 job killing regulations, freeing up the job creators of this country,” said Wicker.