VIDEO: Serving Alcohol In Starkville Could Soon See A Change

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-There could soon be a change in the way businesses serve alcohol in Starkville.

on Friday, the Board of Alderman voted to have a public hearing about possibly making changes to current alcohol restrictions.

“I am beginning to see that the movement for activity is going away from downtown, and I’m trying to do the best I can to keep us alive after five is basically my desire,” said Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill.

Spruill is seeking ways to keep the downtown area vibrant, and she believes a change in the alcohol ordinance could be an answer.

“I just think this is an opportunity for us to continue our progression towards an economic development, or a well rounded economic development,” said Mayor Spruill.

One of the mayor’s proposed changes would allow businesses to serve alcohol until one o’clock in the morning each day of the week.

“With the satellite and those sorts of things, you get those late night football games that are West Coast games, and they want to be able to offer things to their customers, and I want to give them every opportunity to be successful,” the mayor said.

Spruill’s second proposed change would allow businesses to serve beer with eight percent alcohol content.

She also wants to change the proximity from churches and schools for businesses that sell alcohol, going from 250 feet to 100 feet.

“The distance to our main street from all of those is impacted or is less than the 250 feet that we currently have in our ordinance,” Spruill explained. “It impacts our ability to have restaurants in our downtown and that is a very critical element to me for keeping our downtown vibrant.”

While Mayor Spruill thinks the changes would beneficial for the city, Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins said he isn’t so sure.

“Having establishments that sells alcohol, whiskey, beer, or wine in such close proximity to a church is frowned upon by God,” he expressed. “As a result, I am compelled by my religious and Christian beliefs to respectfully oppose that measure.”

The first public hearing will take place during the board’s first meeting in September.