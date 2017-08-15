Video: Solar Eclipse Safety Tips For Your Eyes

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The solar eclipse is less than a week away and optometrists advise you not to take a chance on your vision.

Millions of Americans will be watching the eclipse on August 21st.

Mississippians are expected to see partial coverage about 1:30 in the afternoon.

The UV light from it is not good for our eyes and can cause long lasting damage.

That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re wearing the proper eyewear.

“Your Ray-Bans, your regular street sunglasses, your 3-D glasses, nor your tanning booth glasses will be sufficient for this. You need the proper ISO approved lenses and if you look on the MOA website, MOA.com, they will provide you with that list of appropriate eyewear,” says Eye Clinic of West Point Dr. Stacie Moore.

A welder’s helmet is another type of eyewear not approved for watching the eclipse.

If you choose to watch the eclipse from an inside window, you still need to wear the approved eyewear.

http://www.mseyes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/EclipseGuidelines.pdf

http://www.aoa.org/news/inside-optometry/solar-eclipse-protect-those-peepers?sso=y