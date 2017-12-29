VIDEO: SPD Working To Keep The Community Safe

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – With families out of town, visiting relatives or entertaining loved ones in town for the holiday’s, one local law enforcement agency is doing double time to ensure the community’s safety.

For nearly 2 years, Starkville Patrol Officer Donte Thomas has suited up to patrol area neighborhoods.

“What we do is ride around our neighborhood and mostly empty apartment complex where a lot of students live. We will cut on our ally lights and put out that we are on a security check in this particular area,” said Thomas.

In the month of December, the Starkville Police Department performed 1,077 security checks which is double the 464 checks in September.

“We are looking for suspicious things, maybe open windows open doors. Subject that don’t look like they live in the area, maybe people with backpacks late at night people riding a bicycle late at night which would be someone up to no good,” said Thomas.

Officers perform security checks at random. Resident Nancy Hargrove isn’t worried.

She says if there’s ever an issue, she can just pay a visit to the police station.

“I’m often out of town and sometimes when I go out of town I go to the police department and fill out a form. They will come twice a day I think and check your property and make sure everything looks fine. That gives me a lot of confidence that my house is ok while I’m gone,” said Hargrove.

Thomas says the department will do it’s part to keep the community safe but the community too, has a part to play.

“Just be vigilant. In your observations of their own neighborhood and community. Be aware of your surroundings. If you are aware of your neighborhood and there’s some one there that doesn’t look like they fit give us a call so we can at least check them out just be rather specific,” said Thomas.

If you are interested in having an officer patrol your neighborhood contact the Starkville Police Department at (662) 323-4134 to find out how.