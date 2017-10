STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A public hearing is scheduled in November to talk about amending a portion of the smoking ordinance in Starkville.

The Starkville Board of Alderman voted to hold the public hearing in a 4 to 3 vote.

At last months Alderman meeting E-cigs and vapers were added to the current smoking ordinance, prohibiting the use of them.

On November 7th they will talk about amending the ordinance to include an indoor smoking exemption for vape shops in town.