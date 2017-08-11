Video: Starkville hosts Relay for Life

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Hundreds were expected to help fight against cancer in Starkville Friday night. Relay for Life kicked off at the horse park.

Friends, family and even complete strangers showed up to raise money for cancer research. It’s the largest fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

It’s a way cancer survivors like Caleb Rich fight to find a cure.

“It just feels really good to be able to do your part. We may not be the doctors or doing the research, but this is our way of fighting to find a cure,” said Rich.

This years theme was Heroes for Hope. So far, they’ve raised just over $31,000.

