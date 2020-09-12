Video: Starkville Junior Auxiliary Hosts Diaper Drop

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A local civic group and a popular restaurant are helping an outreach program collect supplies for families with infants.

Junior Auxiliary of Starkville hosted a Diaper Drop Saturday at Chick-Fil-A.

The group collected diapers and baby wipes for the Parent Outreach Program at Emerson Family School.

All donors received a card for a free treat from Chick-Fil-A treat.

JA of Starkville has also provided uniforms for school children and helped stock shelves at local food pantries.