VIDEO: Starkville Junior Auxiliary Program

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Junior Auxiliary of Starkville spent the morning encouraging kids to read.

They held their annual reading railroad. It’s-a program they’ve hosted for almost a decade.

Members of the nonprofit organization handed out free books and “goody” bags to elementary-age children at the Starkville public library.

The books were donated by junior auxiliary members and read to succeed, a program that encourages students to read for fun.

“This is one of the 6 projects that we do every year we do it because it’s important for us to promote literacy in the community,” said Organizer Meredith Shapely.

Members of the junior auxiliary of Starkville say they handed out almost 200 books today.

