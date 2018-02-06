Video: Starkville Leaders Honor Police Officers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) Tuesday was a historic night in Starkville, as the city recognized several police officers for their actions in response to the shooting at Wal-Mart that claimed the life of Dr. Shauna Witt.

8 members of the Starkville Police Department were singled out. Corporal Scott Lomax and Officers Antione Golden and Arin Hanohano received the Department’s highest honor, the Medal of Valor.

Sergeant Wesley Koehn was awarded the Commendation Medal, and Officers Angelica Colbert and Dylan Bowers, along with Dispatchers Jackie Epps and Francis Ewing received letters of Positive Performance.

Mayor Lynn Spruill was quick to praise the professionalism of the entire police force.

“We have a remarkable police department and they exhibited that exceptional character and trait of professionalism with the tragedy that we had at Wal-Mart. That’s what those awards are for. To recognize the additional work, the extra care, and valor they exhibited when they took care of the very terrible situation. The people who were in the Wal-Mart, took care of the person who was the perpetrator and they did their best to try and take care of the victim.”

This was the first time in over 25 year that the city has awarded the Medal of Valor..