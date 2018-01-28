VIDEO: Starkville Three Vehicle Accident

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We begin tonight with a 3 vehicle accident Highway 82 West of Starkville. It around 3:13 Saturday afternoon.

The Adaton Fire Rescue was dispatched to a major crash and later aided in rescue efforts by the Starkville Fire Department.

The driver of one vehicle was pinned inside, prompting fire rescue to use the “Jaws of Life” to remove him.

Traffic heading westbound on Highway 82 was blocked for almost an hour.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

The driver was airlifted to Tupelo for treatment.