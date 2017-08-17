VIDEO: Stopping The Circulation Of Funny Money

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI)—The Columbus Police Department is actively working to stop the spread of funny money in our area.

In the last two weeks more fake money has appeared at local businesses. The Taco Bell and Sprint Mart on Highway 45 North are the latest victims in the spread of counterfeit money.

Columbus Assistant Police Chief Fred Shelton says the only way to stop the circulation is to know how to spot a fake bill when you see one.

The CPD says some money circulating in the area is looking a little funny these days.

“We have had several complains, at least four, about people. One customer said he received counterfeit money from a store. The other reports have been where a business have been receiving counterfeit money from customers,”said Shelton.

Shelton says there are ways both businesses and residents can combat bogus bills like; examining the bill to ensure it has the proper security thread, color shifting ink, and watermark.

Columbus resident Sabrina Harvill says knowing the phony money is moving around, she’s being extra careful because she’s been a victim before.

“I had an experience a couple years ago. I had a fake 20, didn’t even realize it. Went into a store, It just so happen I knew the cashier. She told me that it was fake and had it been somebody else, the police would have been called in on me,”said Harvill.

Shelton says technology makes it easy to create the bills but there’s one big give away.

“Getting the proper paper. Getting the actual money that the reserve federal note is made on is very hard to get,”said Shelton.

Harvill says her experience was an eye opener.

“It’s hard, especially for the elders, not knowing the difference in the money. After that experience, I started checking all bills,”said Harvill.

“What we want to do is get the businesses to be more proactive in checking their money and get the customers to be more proactive in checking to make sure they are getting real money back, until we can find out where this money is coming from and who is perpetrating this crime,”said Shelton.

This year law makers passed Senate Bill 2276. Making a felony amount of counterfeit money, one thousand dollars or more. Prior to this law any amount was considered a felony.

Shelton says no matter how much, it’s still a crime anyone caught will be prosecuted.