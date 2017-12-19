Video: All Students At Plantersville Middle School Get Early Christmas Presents

PLANTERSVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – It was a big surprise for students at one Lee County Middle School, when members of a local church delivered Christmas gifts.

Members of Cornerstone Church grabbed bags filled with gifts for boys and girls, then made the rounds to every classroom.

Last month, the Tupelo church sold Christmas trees as a fundraiser. It was called “Buy a Tree, Change a Life,” and part of the money raised was designated for local mission work.

While the youngsters were excited to get Nerf toys, basketballs, fashion accessories and other goodies, the church’s outreach pastor hopes the middle school students learn an important lesson.

“What I’m really wanting children to understand is just like, what we are giving to them, if we spark it in them, when they get older, they can give back, I think if we can do that as people, to show love, that’s one thing I think that actually is contagious and that’s what we want, to grow,” said Outreach Pastor Michael Stamps.

The east Tupelo church has adopted Plantersville Middle School. This is the latest of several outreaches. Earlier this year, the church renovated the teacher’s lounge, and supplied backpacks and school supplies for every student.

Teachers and students say the care and concern shown by the church is appreciated.

“They don’t really realize it, but it affects us too because we see how they struggle everyday and they don’t always get good things done for them, so the littlest thing that can be done for them, especially people at Cornerstone, they always do a great job,” said Science Teacher Colby Padgett.

“I wanna say, it really means something to us, because some people less fortunate than us don’t get this like we do and I want to say thank you to the people who supported our school,” said Fifth Grader Desmond Marion.

The gifts come just in time for the Christmas break. Lee County schools get out for their holiday on Tuesday.