VIDEO: Sturgis Prepares for Thousands at Motorcycle Rally

STURGIS, Miss. (WCBI) – The 18th annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis is getting ready to take place this weekend.

Bikers expect to make the trip to the town, and it’s to the point where the town is reaching out for more help.

It’s hard to estimate how many bikers are coming, but rally board members say they’re expecting numbers in the thousands.

To ensure the safety, local police are hiring more security, and using volunteers from surrounding counties.

Sturgis is reving up to have a fun weekend.

With the thousands coming into town, organizers are trying to prepare for a large crowd of visitors.

“The layout of the town makes it a little more harder to control, because we’re not on a public highway. We’re on a state highway. Our chief has control of that, and they patrol the streets, back streets, main streets, and we keep people safe,” said Sturgis Mayor, Billy Blankenship.

For the Sturgis police department, a few extra hands will help make sure bikers are abiding by the law and the celebrations are safe.

“We hire around 16 additional officers to help with the event, plus 12 courtesy officers that come in to do the gates and that sort of thing. That’s the only way we could make it,” said Chief of Sturgis PD, Doug Hamilton.

“We also have the Mississippi State Highway Patrol motorcycle brigade. It’ll be coming in sometime this afternoon, and on Friday they will be escorting our dinner ride,” said Rally Board President, Donny Hanson.

Organizers and city leaders appreciate the extra law enforcement, as well as local artists and vendors participating in the rally.

“It’s a big help from all of the surrounding counties. As you know, Sturgis doesn’t have any motels, doesn’t have but one café, and a little barbecue place, but vendors that sell food, motorcycle items, T-shirts, and things of that nature the surrounding counties really benefit from this rally, as well as the town of Sturgis,” said Hanson.

The rally starts tomorrow.

With all of the law enforcement on hand to handle situations, this event is looking to go smoothly.