VIDEO: Super Bowl Sunday Preparations

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Although the Super Bowl has come and gone, fans spent all weekend getting ready for the big game.

Super Bowl Sunday is a big day for football fans and grocery stores.

- Advertisement -

“We kind of got out early, got the house clean, got together and striped the grill clean, and now we’re out shopping,” says Jerome Brooks.

Vowell’s Marketplace in Starkville has been prepping for weeks to get ready for shoppers.

“Maybe even a month in a half in advanced, just things that we know we have to order, also you know, with Valentine’s Day, we had to prep for that as well. You have cakes and things you have to get ready for, things like that, so we try to prep well in advanced,” says assistant manager, Kendra Grant.

Grant says the store orders a few extra thousand dollars worth of merchandise for Super Bowl weekend.

“Cakes, definitely, you know, tablecloths, napkins, things like that. Lots of meat, people like to grill, and do things like that. Drinks and things like that, beer as well, so you know, definitely those are the things we try to focus on and make sure we have.”

Nick Lewis has been shopping for the big game since Friday and will end up dropping a little over $200 bucks for his bowl party.

“I came out Friday and bought some meat before it got off the shelves and just making some chips and dip and had some steaks last night in prep for Super Bowl weekend. We’ve got a couple of friends coming from out of town to hang out with us.”

Lewis isn’t the only one dropping over a $100 dollars on party items, this customer is too.

“I got stuff for rotel, BBQ chicken, Bud Light, ‘dilly, dilly,’ Doritos, hamburger meat, all kinds of stuff,” says Dajuan Long.