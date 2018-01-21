VIDEO: Suspects Flee Officers, Wreck Into A Ditch

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – At least two people are in jail after running from Tupelo police during a traffic stop this evening.

It was around 5 pm when officers spotted a suspect in an alleged gift card theft case.

Officers stopped the suspects car, near the Tupelo Water and Light offices.  As officers approached the car, the driver sped off, but wrecked about a mile away on Front Street.

The suspect car went off the road, and slid into a ditch.   No one was hurt and the suspects were taken to jail.   Detectives will release more information Monday about the case.

