VIDEO: Swim Meet Brings in the Money

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- The Tupelo Aquatic Center continues to be an economic boom for the city.

This weekend 552 swimmers from all over the southeastern United States are taking part in the 2017 Southern Zones Age Group Championship meet.

With their coaches, chaperones, meet managers, and family members- a total about 12-hundred visitors have been in town since last Sunday.

Meet Director Barbara Aguirre says two years ago when they hosted the event the city took in 800-thousand tourism dollars for area hotels and eating establishments.

She expects even bigger revenue this year.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Showers & Thunderstorms Remain in the Forecast
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Husband Charged With Murder After Shooting Wife
Read More»
20 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Oak Hill Academy Football Player Passes Away
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup