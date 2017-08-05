VIDEO: Swim Meet Brings in the Money

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- The Tupelo Aquatic Center continues to be an economic boom for the city.

This weekend 552 swimmers from all over the southeastern United States are taking part in the 2017 Southern Zones Age Group Championship meet.

With their coaches, chaperones, meet managers, and family members- a total about 12-hundred visitors have been in town since last Sunday.

Meet Director Barbara Aguirre says two years ago when they hosted the event the city took in 800-thousand tourism dollars for area hotels and eating establishments.

She expects even bigger revenue this year.