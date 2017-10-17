VIDEO: Two Teenagers Are Accused Of Stealing 20 Firearms From A Columbus Business

COLUMBUS, Miss, (WCBI)- Two 17-year-olds are facing criminal charges after allegedly stealing 20 guns from a local business earlier this month.

Quareantae Antwain Miller is charged with burglary of a commercial building.

The other teenage suspect is being charged in youth court and police are not releasing his name. He’s also being charged with burglary of a commercial building.

Columbus Police said the burglary happened on October 11th at K & S Outdoor on Highway 45.

Miller was arrested the very next day on October 12th at a Columbus home on 8th Avenue North.

Investigators said Miller has previously been charged as an adult in another case.

Lowndes County deputies, the narcotics task force and ATF assisted CPD in investigation.

“It is very important to get people off the streets that are breaking into businesses and stealing weapons. We’ll come into contact with these people on the streets someday and hopefully we can make the arrests before that happens,” said Columbus Police Chief Oscar Lewis.

The investigation into the matter is still on-going.