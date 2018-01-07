VIDEO: Tupelo Furniture Market In Full Swing

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Furniture Market is in full swing as the industry is optimistic about 2018.

Tupelo brags about being the upholstery capital of the world. Since 1987, the Tupelo furniture market is open twice a year during the winter and summer to showcase the many lines of furniture manufactured in the area. CEO V.M Cleveland is confident that it is going to be a great year for the industry.

“Well the industry itself around here we’re upholstery industry so it’s really strong and the orders are good,” said Cleveland. “The market is about average. The retail end of it is still getting stronger. In the spring of 2018 which is just beginning to start it looks like it’s going to be good.”

What should be hot in 2018?

“This is upholstery country so that’s the number one area here. And I think mattresses is probably the number two. We’ve got the biggest mattress market in the country. And after that you go case goods and accessories.”

One of the bright spots about the arrival of 2018 is the fact the furniture industry as well as all of corporate America will enjoy the benefits of the tax cuts passed by Congress last month. And Cleveland says it will certainly help the furniture industry.

“All industries will benefit from it. The tax rate will create jobs more machinery will put more lines on. It will make our companies corporations competitive with foreign corporations that go overseas to get numbers and go othe places to have corporate headquarters just to avoid that tax. Now they won’t have to do that they can come home.”

Cleveland says the tax cuts will give customers more money to spend on big ticket items like furniture.

The Tupelo Furniture Market will run again this summer from August 16th through 19th.