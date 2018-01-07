VIDEO: Tupelo Mayor’s Youth Council Meet at City Hall

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Sixteen Tupelo High School students got to spend the day at City Hall to learn about leadership and helping the less fortunate in the community.

They are members of the Mayor’s Youth Council. To qualify, they must be students at Tupelo High and be recommended by members of the faculty.

They must also write a 200-word essay about how this would benefit the city and the individual.

“We have to deal with different personalities, said council member Sparkman. “And we’re learning how to manage our time better and we’re learning better volunteer opportunities. This helps the Tupelo community. We help everyone, the homeless the less fortunate.”

“Today we learning about leadership and we took a test about our personality so we know better how we learn and we also learned how to manage our time so far,” said fellow member Johnston. “I think it will help us prepare for our future by knowing how we learn best and learning how to manage our time.”

Both Johnston and Sparkman want to be doctors some day.

The Mayor’s Youth Council has been around for quite some time.