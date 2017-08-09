Video: Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artists Come Together For Benefit Performance To Help One Of Their Own

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Elvis week is in full swing and this evening, a special concert featuring Elvis Tribute Artists takes place in Tupelo.

The concert wasn’t even scheduled until tragedy struck a tribute artist’s family. Now, Elvis fans and some of the top tribute artists in the world are helping the family deal with significant medical expenses.

Brandon Bennett tours the world as an Elvis Tribute Artist..

The Louisiana native has won contests in Tupelo and Memphis, creating a loyal following.

Last month, fans learned through social media that Bennett’s two year-old son, Nash, was found unresponsive in the family’s swimming pool. Nash passed away a couple of days later.

The tragedy has brought Elvis Tribute Artists together for one of their own.

“ETAs compete against each other to win contests, but they’re brothers and those brothers have families of fans who are Elvis fans, their fans and ETAs are ultimate Elvis fans, the guys who have won the Ultimate, they know more about Elvis and love his music and fans become a big family,” said Tom Brown, who hosts the annual Tupelo Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition and works with Elvis Presley Enterprises.

He says Bennett is one of the best in the business, and that’s why his fans want to help.

“He has this relationship with the fans, like Elvis had, when Brandon Bennett is on stage, you can tell he’s having fun and that’s what Elvis’ whole show was about,” Brown said.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Bennett family, to help cover significant medical expenses. Many Elvis fans are in Memphis this week, but purchased tickets, to show their support for Bennett’s family.

The concert features five of the world’s top Elvis Tribute Artists, and a few surprises.

www.brandonbennettlive.com

https://fundly.com/the-ultimate-benefit-in-remembrance-of-nash-bennett