Video: Vigil held at MSU honoring Charlottesville victims

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Crowds gathered at Mississippi State University Wednesday night for a unity vigil in honor of the victims of Saturday’s Protest in Charlottesville. People met in front of the Leo Seal Field house in the Junction.

Lights were shone to represent the three people killed during the violence. Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill was one of several speakers who stated bigotry and racism are intolerable.

“I want people to know that Starkville and Mississippi State University are very inclusive and diverse campus in town. I want them to feel comfortable to be here, and know that we have no intention of ever excluding anyone from being a part of our community. We think inclusion is extremely important and part of what we focus on and part of what makes us who we are,” said Mayor Spruill.

Indivisible Golden Triangle organized Wednesday’s vigil.