VIDEO: West Point Neighborhood Watch Campaign

WEST POINT, Miss.(WCBI) – The West Point Police Department is looking to make the community a little safer.

The department is surveying community interest in implementing a Neighborhood Watch group.

“We can’t necessarily solve any crimes without the community,”said West Point Police Captain Virginia Rich.

The West Point Police Department wants all residents to be their neighbors keeper.

“It’s important that we pay attention to what’s going on in our neighborhoods and a lot of people here do. People in this community do a lot,”said Rich.

Rich says the area’s former Neighborhood Watch Program faded out a few years ago.

“There use to be a time when we would frown on the nosy neighbors, right? Now the nosy neighbor is very important,”said Rich.

The local demand for an added measure of safety is on the rise.

“It would be wonderful to have the neighborhood watch because there is so much going on every day. We need someone to watch out for the bad people,”said West Point Resident Emma Moore

“Being an elderly person it just gives you confidence when you go to bed at night that someone’s got your back,”said Bud Born.

Rich says the program will not only help fight against crime but will allow different communities to bond through a common service.

“It does help bond neighbors with neighbors and certainly the police with the community and that’s so important because that is our focus here. It’s apart of our mission is to have a real good relationship with people in our community,”said Rich.

The first Neighborhood Watch Interest meeting will be Thursday January 11th at 6 pm up stairs in city hall.