Video: West Point Police Make Arrest in Fatal Thanksgiving Fire

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Police make an arrest in a fatal Thanksgiving night fire.

Police Chief Avery Cook tells WCBI that Latoria Brownlee was arrested in West Point Wednesday afternoon.

Brownlee is being charged with Capital Murder.

The investigation began after 62 year old William Brownlee was found dead in his Washington Street home Thanksgiving night when firefighters responded to a blaze.

William Brownlee was reportedly the father-in-law of Latoria Brownlee.

Latoria Brownlee is being held in the Clay county Jail.