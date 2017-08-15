VIDEO: There Will Not Be A New Police Chief In Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-For weeks it’s been a hot topic in Columbus, will city leaders keep its current chief of police.

During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, city leaders agreed that Oscar Lewis will remain the city’s police chief.

A packed crowd was on hand during the council meeting, showing their support for Chief Lewis.

After deliberating in executive session, Lewis and the board agreed on a plan of action.

Mayor Robert Smith wouldn’t go into details regarding the agreements in the plan, but is confident the right decision was made.

“With the plan of action I think the citizens will appreciate the plan of action that was agreed on among the council, mayor and the chief. You’ll see an improvement in the department,” said Mayor Smith.

Lewis has served as the Columbus police chief for almost 18 months.