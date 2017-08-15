VIDEO: There Will Not Be A New Police Chief In Columbus

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-For weeks it’s been a hot topic in Columbus, will city leaders keep its current chief of police.
During Tuesday night’s city council  meeting, city leaders agreed that Oscar Lewis will remain the city’s police chief.

A packed crowd was on hand during the council meeting, showing their support for Chief Lewis.

After deliberating in executive session, Lewis and the board agreed on a plan of action.

Mayor Robert Smith wouldn’t go into details regarding the agreements in the plan, but is confident the right decision was made.

“With the plan of action I think the citizens will appreciate the plan of action that was agreed on among the council, mayor and the chief. You’ll see an improvement in the department,” said Mayor Smith.

Lewis has served as the Columbus police chief for almost 18 months.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 min ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: Kids take in part in designing new park
Read More»
7 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Raising Awareness About Opioid Abuse
Read More»
18 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
#HSFT17: Stop No. 58 – Tupelo Golden Wave
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup