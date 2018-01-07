VIDEO: Winston County Dial-A-Story

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Quick and always available that’s Winston County Library’s Dial-A-Story.

It’s a free story time-by-phone service.

It’s available 24/7 to anyone with access to a telephone.

The stories are changed every Tuesday.

They are geared toward younger children.

The stories are a mix of contemporary tales, timeless classics, and favorite fairy and folk tales.

“I think it’s important for our children to read and to listen to books because books are our future and i think it’s very important to read,” said Children’s Librarian Andrea Mc’Henry.

Mc’Henry says their most popular story each year is T’was the Night Before Christmas.