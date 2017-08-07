Video: Winston County Residents Learn About the Dangers of Human Trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) –Residents in Winston County join the statewide fight against human trafficking.

Jody Dyess from F.R.E.E. International is crossing the state to educate the public on the dangers of sex trafficking and the forced labor trade, and encouraging people to get actively involved in combating the problems.

Organizers feel that everyone can contribute in some way.

“We just feel like that there is a war on our young women and men across Mississippi and we feel like as Christians and as human beings we have a duty to try to bring awareness to our community.”

Tuesday night’s program was sponsored by the Winston County Republican Women.