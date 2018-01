WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Winston County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a burglary suspect.

The break-in happened at a home on Highway 19 South.

Deputies responded to a home invasion call. A hidden surveillance camera was able to capture pictures of the suspect.

If you recognize him or have any information on the crime call the Winston County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 773-5881 or Winston County Crime-Stoppers at (662) 773-9999.