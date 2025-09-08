Vietnam veteran gets a helping hand from 7 Days for the Troops

An army of volunteers builds a wheelchair ramp for a Monroe County Army veteran

OKOLONA, MISS. (WCBI) – For Vietnam War era veteran Willie Hogan, getting around in his Okolona home had never been an issue, until this past summer.

“I came down with neuropathy and circulation problems, lost my right leg, July 11,” Hogan said.

Unable to use the stairs, Hogan needed a wheelchair accessible ramp. That’s where 7 Days for the Troops and Purple Heart Homes stepped in.

“Thanks to our partners at Purple Heart Homes, they provided the materials for the wheelchair ramp and the expense of the concrete slab,” said Scott Burns, founder of 7 Days for the Troops.

The slab is part of a carport. Mr. Hogan can pull his car right up to the ramp.

Burns understands the difficulties wounded veterans face.

Burns was injured during Marine Corps Boot Camp.

Lasting effects from his injury resulted in both of his legs being amputated below the knees.

“A lot of people don’t take into consideration that when someone has an unexpected leg amputation, it is more than the leg amputation that becomes an issue,” Burns said.

As volunteers got into the project, they realized Mr. Hogan had some needs inside his home. The layout is not conducive to anyone in a wheelchair.

“My bathroom needs some bars. I need help in that area, to help me get around better,” Hogan said.

Hogan is hoping the local Veteran’s Service Office will be able to provide some assistance. But in the meantime, he is grateful for the army of volunteers who have helped out.

“I choked up, very choked up. These guys are troopers. I will be forever grateful,” Hogan said.

7 Days for the Troops is always looking for volunteers. To find out more, go to 7daysforthetroops.org.

