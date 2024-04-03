Vietnam vets honored with special luncheon in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been 51 years since the end of the Vietnam War, and today some area veterans were honored for their service.

The Horseshoe Robertson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in West Point held a special luncheon to recognize the area’s Vietnam Veterans.

When the Vietnam War ended, there were no large-scale homecomings for those troops, and many veterans didn’t openly share their experiences for some time after.

Organizers of the tribute said with the Vietnam Vets now representing the older generation it’s past time that they get their due.

“Vietnam Veterans were never recognized. They just came home, and nobody said anything or nobody did anything, and they definitely deserve to be recognized now. It’ll be 50 years, 1973 then and 2024 now since the last year in Vietnam,” said Anna Lofton Sims, DAR.

March 29 is recognized as Vietnam Veterans’ Day. It marks the day in 1973 when the last American Troops left the country.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X