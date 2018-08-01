Vigil held for mother & daughter killed in West Point fire

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- It was a sad and somber night in West Point as hundreds gather to remember Shayla Swain, 24, and her one year old daughter, Serenity Cox.

The two died when their apartment caught fire Wednesday morning.

Those close to Swain describe her as a loving mother who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Family members say they’re still having a hard time coming to grips with this devastating tragedy.

“I was shocked and everything. I could not do anything but cry, but everything happens for reason. God is trying to tell us something so we better wake up and listen to all,” said Carla Foster who lost her apartment in the blaze.

Shayla’s brother says the family is at a loss for words.

“Mainly what I’m feeling is dead. My sister was like, we were like neck and neck, like this close right here. Now out of nowhere it’s gone and I feel empty. I don’t know how to feel right now,” said Tre Swain.

All week the community is taking donations that can be made at Renasant Bank.