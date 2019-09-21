Vigil held for Shaharah Coggins.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- It was an emotional weekend in West Point, as dozens came out for a vigil, in honor of Shaharah Coggins.

The 38-year-old was shot and killed on Thursday, at a Shannon convenience store.

- Advertisement -

Saturday… tears were shed…. and Hearts were heavy.. as the community tried to come to grips, with the tragedy….

Those close to Coggins, describe her as a loving mother, family member, and friend.

“Shara was a good spirit. When you saw her, she was the same all day every day. You got the same Shara all day every day. She spread a love, she gave love, she not only showed it and said it, but she was a good person. She was good person; she was a giving person; she was a loving person,” said Ashley Jones.

Funeral arrangements are not yet complete at this time.