Violence traveling from social media world to real world

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Summer is not quite here, and violent crime is already on the rise. And an increasing number of cases have their beginnings as conflicts on social media.

Social media is where it all begins. District Attorney Scott Colom said that people are turning online conflict into crimes IRL, In Real Life. And that’s leading to more investigations, prosecutions, and convictions.

The growing use of social media is inevitable; however, it has become a place for some to express negative emotions toward others and even brags about criminal activity.

Colom said the trend is getting out of hand.

“People are being bolder and bolder, not only with beef and threats but bragging about criminal activity,” Colom said.

Colom said the increase in crime comes from a lack of conflict resolution, and in the end, the court system is having to make the final ruling.

“Why are you having beef online anyways? What do you care about what someone is saying about you online? If you do care, you need to find a healthy way to resolve that conflict, either with yourself by going to church or talking to a pastor talking to an adult you trust,” Colom said.

Columbus Chief of Police Joseph Daughtry said violent crimes in the area are usually not random, assailants and victims often know each other, but instead of coming to his department for help, they choose to take matters into their own hands.

“These individuals know but want to handle it amongst themselves; they want to do the credit like the street terminology, I am going to get my lick back; well, it’s not about getting your lick back because innocent people can be hurt or a person can be killed,” Daughtry said.

And for those who broadcast their criminal activity on social media, Colom said those posts can be a double-edged sword.

“Now the police are being able to use social media as a means to investigate crime, and we have been able to use social media to prosecute people so. That the other thing people need to think about if you are putting your conflict on social media for people to see is also the people that can prosecute you for that,” Colom said.

And just some familiar advice to consider before you get involved with social media violence.

“A lesson that my mom told me when I was young, and it sounds cliché, but it is true: sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me,” Colom said.

Daughtry wants to remind you to not take the law into your own hands, and if you need help with problem resolution, seek professional counseling before the situation escalates.

