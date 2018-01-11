Virtual Reality Pilot Training

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Today’s video game could be tomorrow’s military trainer.

At least, researchers from Maxwell Air Force Base hosted in Columbus think so.

During their time at Columbus Air Force Base, the researchers will test theories about how humans learn through virtual reality.

And although VR makes training more fun, the students and teachers are seeing real results.

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to go through the program. I’ve hardly had any flight experience before, and we just started yesterday and I can already tell that I’m a lot better in the simulators than when I got in yesterday,” says Lt. Keegan Reynolds, Columbus Air Force Base.

“It’s really how they learn, how they approach flying in this environment, and what key factors are important to a student when trying to learn complicated tasks,” says Maj. Matthew ‘Elmo’ Elmore, Maxwell Air Force Base.

Through this program, Major Elmore believes VR can drive the future of military training and the tech industry.