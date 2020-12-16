Virtually tour two historic homes in Columbus from your home

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You can enjoy the beauty of two historic homes in Columbus from the comfort of your own home.

The Preservation Society of Columbus is hosting its first-ever virtual Christmas tour of Riverview and Rosedale.

The tours will launch Thursday online and will take you on a journey into the past.

The tour will give you a visual history of Christmas traditions and decorations of the mid 19th Century.

The PSC hopes to make the Christmas tour an annual event.

“We’re really excited to establish this a tradition. We think that so many people associate Christmas with traditions – be it traditions with your family, traditions with your community, maybe your church, maybe your neighborhood,” said Emily Johnson, Preservation Society of Columbus. “And we hope to be able to bring this Christmas tour of homes into your traditions and celebrating these and celebrating Columbus.”

Again the tours launch tomorrow online at www.preservecolumbus.com. You can also find information on the Preservation Society’s social media pages.

Tickets are 15-dollars and allow for unlimited viewing.