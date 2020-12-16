Virtually tour two historic homes in Columbus from your home

Aundrea Self
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You can enjoy the beauty of two historic homes in Columbus from the comfort of your own home.

The Preservation Society of Columbus is hosting its first-ever virtual Christmas tour of Riverview and Rosedale.

The tours will launch Thursday online and will take you on a journey into the past.

The tour will give you a visual history of Christmas traditions and decorations of the mid 19th Century.

The PSC hopes to make the Christmas tour an annual event.

“We’re really excited to establish this a tradition. We think that so many people associate Christmas with traditions – be it traditions with your family, traditions with your community, maybe your church, maybe your neighborhood,” said Emily Johnson, Preservation Society of Columbus. “And we hope to be able to bring this Christmas tour of homes into your traditions and celebrating these and celebrating Columbus.”

Again the tours launch tomorrow online at www.preservecolumbus.com. You can also find information on the Preservation Society’s social media pages.

Tickets are 15-dollars and allow for unlimited viewing.

Aundrea Self
https://www.wcbi.com
Aundrea Self is home-grown! She grew up in Starkville and graduated from Starkville High School. She earned degrees in English and Mass Communications from Stillman College in 1996. And it was at Stillman that Aundrea fell in love with news reporting when she did her first story on the school’s renowned student choir. After graduation, Aundrea began her broadcasting career in Columbus as the morning show “sidekick” on WACR radio. She continued to work in radio for six years before making the switch to television. She joined the WCBI family as the Sunrise producer. She eventually began reporting, and that ultimately led to her 7-year run as co-anchor of “WCBI News Sunrise” and “Midday.” Aundrea currently anchors the five and six o’clock newscasts and hosts “MidMorning with Aundrea.” Aundrea has won several Associated Press awards for her work. In 2004, she was honored as a “Top 40 Under 40” by the Mississippi Business Journal. A highlight of her career in journalism came in 2008 when she conducted a one-on-one interview with President Barack Obama as he campaigned in North Mississippi. Outside of work, Aundrea enjoys participating in community events. She spends much of her spare time speaking to area churches, schools, and civic organizations. She is an active member of the Starkville chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Aundrea enjoys reading, spending time with family, and sampling her husband’s tasty dishes! Aundrea and her husband, David, have three children: Kimberly, Alan, and Emilee. If you want to connect with Aundrea, make sure to follow her on Twitter and Facebook.