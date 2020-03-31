Virus cases near 1,000 in state; official death toll at 13

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s official death toll from the coronavirus has risen as the total number of confirmed cases neared 1,000.

The state Department of Public Health reports the total COVID-19 infections in Alabama stood near 950 on Tuesday morning.

- Advertisement -

The official death count rose to 13.

However, the tally didn’t include some of the seven deaths reported by the East Alabama Medical Center, a hospital in Opelika.

The state has ordered the closures of non-essential businesses such as gyms, barber shops, theaters, casinos, bookstores, department stores, clothing stores and nail salons.

Grocery stores, restaurants offering take-out and manufacturing plants aren’t included.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)