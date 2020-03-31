Virus cases near 1,000 in state; official death toll at 13

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s official death toll from the coronavirus has risen as the total number of confirmed cases neared 1,000.
The state Department of Public Health reports the total COVID-19 infections in Alabama stood near 950 on Tuesday morning.
The official death count rose to 13.
However, the tally didn’t include some of the seven deaths reported by the East Alabama Medical Center, a hospital in Opelika.
The state has ordered the closures of non-essential businesses such as gyms, barber shops, theaters, casinos, bookstores, department stores, clothing stores and nail salons.
Grocery stores, restaurants offering take-out and manufacturing plants aren’t included.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)