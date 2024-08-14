Visit Columbus has a new slogan to attract tourists

Tourism leaders are hoping to “Catch You In Columbus.”

Visit Columbus unveiled its new slogan Tuesday.

Members of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, city and county leaders, and local residents were on hand to celebrate the rebranding.

Visit Columbus Board Chair, Liz Terry, is excited for the upcoming events they have planned.

They hope the #Catch You In Columbus catches on.

“‘Catch You In Columbus’ and we think it’s a call to action. We’re in Columbus. We want you to be there also.”

“I was so impressed and pleased to see the people from, you know, all over the community who are excited about the things they have going on.”

New ads and commercials with the new branding will be hitting print and screens soon.