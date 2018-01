TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Our seasonal flu epidemic is causing one hospital to restrict the number of people inside the health care facility.

Tupelo’s North Mississippi Medical Center is allowing one designated family member or caregiver to visit a patient.

No children under the age of 14 will be allowed to see anyone that has been admitted to the hospital.

The goal is to prevent the spread of flu to hospitalized patients.

Visitors with flu like symptoms will not be allowed in the facility.