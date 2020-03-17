Visitation Restrictions At Nursing Homes Causing Many To Be Away From Loved Ones

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-The threat of the coronavirus is having a major impact on nursing homes.

Many of the homes in our area are on lock down and have put restrictions on visitation.

This means some aren’t able to physically see or interact with their loved ones.

It’s a harsh reality Arleen Weatherby is now facing.

The only way she’s able to interact with her mom is via FaceTime.

“I’m so emotional about it right now, I feel like I’ve let my mom down,” said Weatherby. “She depends on me to come and when I’m not there, or when I haven’t been there for a day or two, she’ll say, where have you been. I can only imagine now what she’s feeling.”

Weatherby’s mom is a patient at Vineyard Court Nursing Center in Columbus.

She’s accustomed to visiting her mom on a daily basis.

However, last week, she found out she’s no longer allowed to see her mother because of the visitation restrictions.

Days later, Weatherby is still having a hard time wrapping her mind the devastating news.

“Oh this has been very hard,” said Weatherby. “I don’t sleep at night because I’m constantly were wondering if my mom is OK.”

It’s been five days since Weatherby has seen her mom, and the uncertainty of not knowing when she’ll be able to see her again only makes the situation worse.

“I miss my mom, and I know she misses me,” she expressed. “I think that depression and loneliness from me not coming every day, or one of my family members not coming, would kill her quicker than the coronavirus.”

Weatherby is also worried that the visitation restrictions are preventing her mom from getting all the care she deserves.

“I got a phone call today from my mothers hospice and they were informing me that Vineyard Court told them from their corporate office I believe, that they could no longer come in there,” Weatherby recalled. “I have a problem because it’s a RN (registered nurse) and a CNA (certified nursing assistant) who comes in to give her extra care that she needs, and Vineyard Court has yet to call me to say that the hospice is not coming.”

Weatherby understands the extra measures nursing homes are taking during the coronavirus outbreak, but she believes there should be an exemption granting family members access to still check in on their loved ones.

“I think the ones who are the power of attorneys or the first person of contact should be allowed to come in maybe once or twice a week, so that we can be reassured that our family member is doing fine,” said Weatherby.

On Friday, the federal government issued new guidance prohibiting all non-essential visits to nursing homes all across the country.

WCBI reached out to Vineyard Court, they declined to give a comment.