Visitation Set For Fallen MHP Trooper

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – Visitation is set for Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Kenneth “Josh” Smith.

The first visitation is scheduled for Wednesday October 3rd from 5pm until 9pm.

- Advertisement -

The second visitation is the following day, Thursday, October 4th from 11am until 2pm, with the service immediately following.

Both visitations and the funeral service will be at Crossroads Arena in Corinth. That’s at 2800 South Harper Road.

Burial follows the service at Lone Oak Baptist Church on Highway 2, also in Corinth.