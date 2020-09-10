Vitalant encourages previous COVID-19 patients to donate plasma

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Vitalant is showing how many donors have positive COVID-19 antibody tests.

The company examined more than 250,000 donations from June until July.

In what the company considers the Tupelo region, which is north Mississippi, the antibody positive test rate was two point 51% in July.

Vitalant says it is releasing the numbers to encourage those who test positive to consider becoming a convalescent plasma donor.

The plasma donors could help current COVID-19 patients with their recovery.